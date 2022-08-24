Spencer Grammer Was Asked To Quit Rick And Morty, And She Had The Perfect Response

Although Spencer Grammer (daughter of legendary "Frasier" actor Kelsey Grammer) has been a part of numerous film and television projects over the years, there's no question that she is most well-known as the voice of Summer Smith in "Rick and Morty." Summer is the older sister of Morty Smith and the granddaughter of Rick Sanchez (both of whom are voiced by Justin Roiland). When we first met her in Season 1, she was simply a stereotypical American teenager: obsessed with her own popularity and constantly hung up on high school drama.

Yet, as the series has progressed, Summer has started to emulate some of the more narcissistic and sociopathic qualities of her grandfather — murdering numerous aliens without emotion, and brutally insulting her father, Jerry (voiced by Chris Parnell), with the same cruelty as Rick himself. Now, as the series enters its highly-anticipated sixth season, Summer has become one of the show's most complex (and consistently hilarious) characters, and is sure to be an essential part of the series for many years to come.

Considering just how important Summer is to "Rick and Morty" as a whole, it might surprise some fans to learn that Spencer Grammer was once asked to quit the series for another role.