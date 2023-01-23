Willow's Christian Slater Recalls Val Kilmer's Brilliance When They Worked Together In True Romance - Exclusive

Prolific actor Christian Slater has no doubt led a charmed life in showbiz, stacking up more than 130 acting credits in film and television since he kicked off his screen career in 1980. In particular, 1988 was a big year for Slater, with starring roles in the historical biopic "Tucker: The Man and His Dream" opposite Jeff Bridges, as well as the crime comedy "Heathers" alongside Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty.

Also in 1988, Slater would indirectly interact with the world of Lucasfilm and the company's new fantasy adventure "Willow," setting a date with destiny 35 years later, when he would be a part of the film's sequel series. Slater happened to be working with a legendary director who had special access to "Willow" director Ron Howard and writer-producer George Lucas.

"At the time, I had been working on 'Tucker: The Man and His Dream'. So I was in this world of Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas and Ron Howard, and I remember them all coming to the set ..." Christian Slater recalled in an exclusive interview with Looper. "They did a big screening of 'Willow' and we were all invited to go, and it was great. It was San Francisco; it was 1988 and I was 16 years old, and the movie was so fun."

Slater was especially taken by the performance of Val Kilmer, who played a dazzling warrior named Madmartigan. "Val was fantastic and brought such wonderful energy and charisma to it and such a different, quirky performance that was very special and adorable," Slater said. "You couldn't help but fall in love with the character."

Little did Slater know at the time, a mere five years later he'd be teaming up with Kilmer in "True Romance," which would go on to attain cult status.