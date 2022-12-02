Lucasfilm Had A Heavy Influence In Disney+'s Willow

The new "Willow" series has hit Disney+, and although the fantasy world and many characters remain the same, the original film's writer Bob Dolman explained that there was one major difference between the creation of the movie compared to the new show. That difference is how much the studios had their hands in the process in contrast to the creative freedom Dolman experienced back in the '80s. "It felt that the studio was over our shoulder quite a bit — the studio being Disney and also Lucasfilm," he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "They had good input; they had good notes ... But I felt like we weren't left alone enough just to toss ideas around and have the kind of freedom that I had when I was working with George [Lucas] and Ron [Howard]."

This intrusion isn't much of a surprise. Now that studios are producing these new film-to-streaming-TV adaptations, there is much more focus on how the story can last over multiple seasons, and there are surely people put in place to make sure that happens properly. "There are a lot of voices, and some of them aren't necessarily voices that know more than the people that have been hired," explained Dolman to THR. " ... there was constant input from other sources outside of the room. So it felt to me like we were never really alone in the room." Well, fans surely are hoping that this studio influence hasn't compromised the continuing magical story, and are excited to see the new "Willow."