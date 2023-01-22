Even Jason Momoa Doesn't Know Which Batman Appears In Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa is locked in, even if Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's futures in the new DC regime remain like bats in their respective belfries. While both Tim Burton and the SnyderVerse's Batmen wait it out, Momoa's journey continues in the new world being shaped by James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Comics' film, television, and animation division. And Momoa has gone on record and made it clear that there's more of his Arthur Curry to come following "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

"Aquaman's not going anywhere," Momoa revealed in an interview with The Wrap at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. "So, that's right, everything's going to be good. We're still here." However, the actor was quick to point out that his time in the new DC Universe may not exclusively be devoted to the King of Atlantis. "And I might be dipping into some other things, too," Momoa explained.

Momoa didn't give any credence to the Lobo rumors, but he did help craft the treatment for the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" screenplay that is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Perhaps his future is behind the camera? Fans will just have to wait and see. But, for now, perhaps Momoa's insights into "Aquaman 2" will end the speculation of whether or not Keaton and/or Affleck show up alongside him in the film. If you're expecting a yes or no answer, you better be able to hold your breath like the King of Atlantis — Momoa isn't giving anything away.