Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Reportedly Swaps Batmen

Ah, the DCEU. An uncomplicated, well-thought-out franchise of films that has never disappointed. Moving on. The news coming from Warner Bros. regarding their DC Entertainment projects and HBO Max has been one bombshell after another, with the "Batgirl" shelving easily one of the most shocking movie news moments of the year. No one knows what is going on with "The Flash," and it looks like projects planned to go straight to HBO Max are also in major trouble.

Now we're getting news on the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" front, a film set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Don't worry; as far as we know, this film is still happening, but it's undergoing the "we need to change that stat" treatment. And no, this particular announcement has nothing to do with Amber Heard. This is all about Batman and his role in the second "Aquaman" movie. It looks like Warner Bros. has done a little bit of a shuffle.