If Convicted, Alec Baldwin Won't Be The First Hollywood Bigwig Sentenced For Involuntary Manslaughter Due To An On-Set Death

It was announced on Thursday, January 19 that Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the tragic 2021 "Rust" shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. If convicted, Baldwin could face a mandatory five-year jail sentence — meaning he'll join the club of Hollywood bigwigs who've managed to spend time behind bars. Unsurprisingly, the embattled actor is not the first person from the film industry to have been hit with involuntary manslaughter charges for something that's happened on a movie set. And if history repeats itself, Baldwin could be getting ready to do some serious time.

At first glance, Baldwin's "Rust" criminal case doesn't seem like it will result in a hefty punishment for the acting legend, seeing how a fourth-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter only carries an 18-month jail sentence and $5,000 fine (via Associated Press). But prosecutors actually chose to bring the hammer down on Baldwin in the form of a firearm enhancement and second charge of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act (via Los Angeles Times). The Santa Fe District Attorney's office, which is handling the case, believes Baldwin is ultimately responsible for the incident.

"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard," said prosecutor Andrea Reeb in a statement Thursday (via NBC News).

Baldwin is scheduled to receive a court summons by the end of January and a judge will then decide if there's enough probable cause for a criminal trial (via AP News). While it may seem like this is unfamiliar territory for a Hollywood celebrity or filmmaker, there's at least one person who knows exactly what the "30 Rock" star is going through — and that's director Randall Miller.