Alec Baldwin's 2021 Rust Shooting Interview Is Not Aging Well After Involuntary Manslaughter Bombshell

Alec Baldwin's emotionally-charged interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos after the "Rust" shooting — in which he boldly declared things like "I didn't pull the trigger" and "I would never point a gun at anyone" — is not aging very well now that he's gotten hit with an involuntary manslaughter charge.

"This interview should have never been done, as Baldwin's lawyers likely advised," wrote Joe Concha, media and politics columnist for The Hill, on Twitter Thursday, January 19, after the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced the charges. "Now this statement about not pulling the trigger could be used against him."

Baldwin, 64, got hit with a fourth-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday morning, which is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a monetary fine under New Mexico law (via Associated Press). The charge stems from his involvement in the tragic October 2021 "Rust" shooting incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. One of the prosecution's biggest assets in the case is said to be assistant director David Halls, who allegedly handled the firearm that Baldwin used to shoot Hutchins and was the one who personally gave the weapon to the "30 Rock" star before the incident. Halls has reportedly signed plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon and will be testifying against Baldwin, per AP News.

Looking back at his interview with Stephanopoulos, it's easy to see why folks may think it'll come back to haunt him at some point, seeing how he made so many bold statements without the presence of a lawyer by his side to intervene. Now, the entire thing is being picked apart by the masses — and likely prosecutors, as well.