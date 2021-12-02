Alec Baldwin's Body Language During His ABC Rust Interview Was Very Revealing - Exclusive

For months, director Joel Souza's latest feature, "Rust," has made near-constant headlines for all the wrong reasons. It started on October 21, 2021, when a prop firearm wound up firing projectiles on set, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of Souza himself. Come to find out, the gun sat in the hands of Alec Baldwin when the incident went down, making him the center of attention for this entire case. Per his own admittance, even long after this situation concludes, his life and career will never be the same.

Naturally, the shooting has spawned numerous debates and questions among those close to and far from it. Was there actually a live round in the gun, or did it merely malfunction? What were the safety precautions like on set, if there were really any at all? Who is ultimately responsible for this tragedy? That's a lot of ground to cover, and though he doesn't have all of the answers, Alec Baldwin did his best to address such topics and more during his December 2nd interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos — dispelling some uncertainty and hearsay in the process.

Of course, there's much more to this interview than just Baldwin's words. His body language had a lot to reveal as well, according to a body language expert.