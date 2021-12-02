Alec Baldwin's Body Language During His ABC Rust Interview Was Very Revealing - Exclusive
For months, director Joel Souza's latest feature, "Rust," has made near-constant headlines for all the wrong reasons. It started on October 21, 2021, when a prop firearm wound up firing projectiles on set, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of Souza himself. Come to find out, the gun sat in the hands of Alec Baldwin when the incident went down, making him the center of attention for this entire case. Per his own admittance, even long after this situation concludes, his life and career will never be the same.
Naturally, the shooting has spawned numerous debates and questions among those close to and far from it. Was there actually a live round in the gun, or did it merely malfunction? What were the safety precautions like on set, if there were really any at all? Who is ultimately responsible for this tragedy? That's a lot of ground to cover, and though he doesn't have all of the answers, Alec Baldwin did his best to address such topics and more during his December 2nd interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos — dispelling some uncertainty and hearsay in the process.
Of course, there's much more to this interview than just Baldwin's words. His body language had a lot to reveal as well, according to a body language expert.
Baldwin's body language told a story itself
To learn more about Alec Baldwin's body language during his ABC interview, Looper got in touch with Body Language Expert Alison Henderson from Moving Image Consulting, and what she found was quite interesting. First and foremost, she mentions that it's important to keep in mind that Baldwin is an actor, meaning there were fewer visual "tells" to work off of. "At the beginning of the interview, Baldwin was less comfortable and exhibited some holding behavior," Henderson says, citing him keeping his hands on his knees or lacing his fingers together.
She continues: "The most striking moments were when Mr. Baldwin looked George Stephanopoulos in the eyes and when he didn't." Henderson points out that Baldwin appeared truthful when he referred to Hutchins as "fantastic" and uttered the statement "I let go of the hammer, and gun goes off," due to his eye contact with Stephanopoulos. However, his choice to drop eye contact when claiming he didn't observe any safety or security issues on-set, as well as his denial that he feels guilty about the situation, indicates there may be more to the story on those points.
The big question remains: was Alec Baldwin being honest throughout this interview? According to Henderson, it's a bit more complex than a simple "yes" or "no." "Overall, there was nothing which stood out as a major red flag. However, Alec was also carefully controlling the narrative by bringing up the feeling on set, multiple references to his family, etc. He stuck to his script and his performance."