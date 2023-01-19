Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter And Sam Corlett Discuss The Challenges Of Filming Season 2's Frozen River Scenes - Exclusive

Immersing fans into an entirely new world is the primary purpose of TV shows. Whether it's drastic weather or a particularly intense action sequence, it's easy to feel like we're right there with the characters during their most daunting hours. Yet, at the end of the day, we know these scenarios are fabricated and the filming vibe is entirely different than what we see in the final product.

The "Vikings: Vallhalla" actors are all too familiar with this concept, as some of the iciest moments in the show were quite the opposite on set. Looper spoke to Leo Suter and Sam Corlett about Season 2's frozen river scenes and how those moments were vastly different than they seem.

At the mention of how cold and frozen the river scenes look, Suter said, "Looks can be deceiving. It was an Irish heat wave that summer. ... The skies [were] clear blue, and it [looked] like a crisp winter's morn, and it was completely the opposite. We were sweating buckets."