Vikings: Valhalla's Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, And Leo Suter Discuss Their Season 2 Character Arcs - Exclusive Interview

Sam, when we first see your character at the beginning of Season 2, it's in the aftermath of the Battle of Kattegat, but the fight doesn't seem over for him quite yet. Can you describe his mindset?

Sam Corlett: I suppose the loss of his love in Liv triggers an expression of the rage that has been held inside him for so long, and that is rightfully directed toward the people that he feels [are] the cause of that rage. He's attempting to find a sense of justice. Then [at] the start of Season 2, we see him looking for Olaf, looking for that sense of justice, but it's really the falling apart of a man. He doesn't really know what his purpose is other than that, and in reconnecting with his sister and his friend, Harald, that clarity arises.

Frida, in the show's 1st season, Freydis was on a mission of revenge. She was serious a lot of the time. But this season, we see a totally different side of her. She's finding joy in her religion and others who worship like her. What was it like for you to play this happier, more hopeful side of her?

Frida Gustavsson: It was so wonderful. It was so nice to experience that. For Freydis, the journey of Season 1, as much as I love playing it, it's an incredibly emotional heart. Every episode, there's [the] death of a loved one in the most horrific way — people being murdered because of you, entire villages being burned, seeing all of your loved ones dying in your arms. It was an incredibly heavy season.

Corlett: You got to meet Harald, I suppose.

Gustavsson: Yeah, that was awesome.

Corlett: That's a good one.

Gustavsson: Yeah. There was also love. But coming into Season 2, Harald opened the door for Freydis to accept her more vulnerable side and the warmer side. It was wonderful to lean into that this season. As much as she struggles to accept her faith and accept that she is the last, ultimately, she finds that inner peace, and it's a wonderful journey.