Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson On Freydis' Happier, More Vulnerable Season 2 Arc - Exclusive

On how Frida Gustavsson understands Freydis' more vulnerable choices this season, she said, "Freydis — having grown up [on] the outskirts of the Viking world, she's a hunter, and coming into Kattegat last season, she's trained by Jarl Haakon to become a legendary shield-maiden. Her physicality is something that she's always relied on."

However, Freydis is in a much more vulnerable position this season. As Gustavsson noted, "Being pregnant alone in a new place, you're robbed of the possibility to fend for yourself, and that was a very vulnerable place to be in."

But it's not just Freydis' newfound vulnerability that Gustavsson had to get used to. The physical limitations weren't a walk in the park. "Relearning how to do all the fights with the prosthetics — I worked with Susan O'Connor Cave, our costume designer, to make these prosthetics the actual weight of what [they] would be at the different stages of the pregnancy — it shifts your balance, but it also gives you a very different way of fighting, where you're not only fighting for yourself but you're really protecting yourself," Gustavsson explained. "It's a very vulnerable season for Freydis this time around."