The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker On Why The Series 'Feels Like The Star Wars That George Lucas Made' - Exclusive

Anyone familiar with the animated "Star Wars" series "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch" knows how their stories are expertly woven in and around the final installment of the "Star Wars" live-action prequel trilogy, "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." Of course, one of the most significant events to run concurrently in "The Clone Wars" and "Revenge of the Sith" is Order 66, the cataclysmic directive created by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), programming the minds of the clone troopers to turn against the Jedi and exterminate them.

In the 7th and final season of "The Clone Wars," a group of genetically altered clone troopers dubbed the "Bad Batch" is introduced, and remarkably, they defy Order 66. Since 2021, the group's story, which largely takes place in the aftermath of Order 66, has been told in a series of its own. Providing the voices for the clone troopers with distinct looks and personalities, named Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Hunter, and Crosshair, is legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, who has previously voiced clones and several other characters in "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," in addition to other "Star Wars" projects.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Dee Bradley Baker said he was thrilled to reprise his voice roles for a 2nd season of "The Bad Batch" — new on Disney+ — especially because of how it is tied to the last direct creation of "Star Wars" icon George Lucas.