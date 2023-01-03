The Bad Batch Voice Star Dee Bradley Baker On Maintaining George Lucas' Original Vision Of Star Wars - Exclusive Interview

When you go from Season 1 to Season 2 in "The Bad Batch," do you review your work in Season 1 and say, "I'd like to fine-tune my approach to Wrecker or Hunter" or whatever character? Do any changes occur?

I don't go back to look for any course correction, because my support — my ship that I'm flying on — is the script and what [supervising director and executive producer] Brad [Rau] and [head writer and executive producer] Jen [Corbett] put before me in the session. It's like my main captains are already piloting the ship and I'm on board, and it feels natural to fly it. It doesn't take an effort to reconstitute or to find what refinements, because I know that they know what they want, and that's all the guidance I need.

You mentioned your favorite characters to voice are "The Bad Batch" clones, but let's boil things down a bit to your favorite character out of the five you voice. Who is your favorite and why, and has that character changed from Season 1 to Season 2?

Season 2 changes it for me. Before [with Season 1], I had a lot of fun being Wrecker because I like his personality, and he's far from me in so many ways. But for Season 2, with how it plays out, Crosshair is, I find, a fascinating character and a really interesting story. His whole ordeal that he goes through as he processes where he stands and what the universe is bringing him is quite interesting, and I was surprised. Crosshair's the guy right now for me this season.