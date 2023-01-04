Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Michelle Ang Gushes About Voicing Omega Again For Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

Kicking off her screen career in 1997 in her native New Zealand, actor Michelle Ang has since had quite an exciting run in the live-action television sphere, having guest-starred on such hit series as "Xena: Warrior Princess," "Grey's Anatomy," "Fear the Walking Dead," and producer Jordan Peele's latest version of "The Twilight Zone." Still, as much as Ang has established her presence in front of the camera, it's her latest role as a voice actor behind the scenes for the hit animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" that has catapulted her career to the next level.

The group of five misfit experimental clone troopers known as the Bad Batch was first introduced to viewers in the 7th and final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2020. Naturally, Wrecker, Hunter, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) made up the titular group of characters in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" in 2021, but they were greeted with a surprise named Omega (voiced by Ang), a young female clone who soon became part of their family.

Omega remains pivotal to the plot of the series as "The Bad Batch" returns for Season 2, which is new on Disney+. The new season picks up months after the events of the Season 1 finale, which saw the fall of the clones' home planet of Kamino. Season 2 finds Omega continuing to grow as her bond with her Bad Batch brothers strengthens. Omega finds herself steeped in the action of the series, too, as the group struggles to survive and stay a step ahead of the Empire.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Ang shares her excitement about bringing Omega back to "The Bad Batch" for another season. She also revels in a sense of pride in following fellow New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison (who has played Jango Fett and Boba Fett) into the "Star Wars" universe, and she enthuses about the familial bond Omega has developed with the Bad Batch clones.