Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Discusses The Nuances Of Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

There's more diversity this season: There are more people of color [and] there are different religions. Why did you feel that [now] was [the right time] to introduce [this component]?

One of the things I thought was really cool about the Viking culture is that they didn't really ... Even for these travelers who went all over the known world — there's Viking DNA all over the Middle East and all over Africa. It's unbelievable how it's been spread. If that's the case, how do we know how Vikings reacted to Black Africans? What we know is that they didn't really have a word for racism. They treated people in a way that I think we would like to feel, which is, "If you can pull your weight, if you can do it, if you have value, I'm cool with that." They added that culture. In [the] 11th century, that's a pretty progressive thought. That's a pretty progressive thought for the 21st century.

It's fun to write [about] that. Getting them out of Kattegat allows us to get into this broader cultural world out there, to find a Muslim woman who just happened, in the 11th century, to have the benefit of the House of Wisdom, which allowed women to have this incredible intellectual blossoming, so to speak. What would happen if a woman like that ended up in the northern part of the Rus and ran into Leif Eriksson? How neat would that be? It provided all sorts of avenues to go explore, to go play in.

There's an incredible array of women characters this season, all in very different circumstances. There are woman slaves, and then there's a woman who's an intellect, and of course, Freydis, who's a badass. Was there a lot of thought [in] presenting the different ways that women were treated at that time?

The slavery issue is an important part for me because I thought it was fascinating. We know that the Vikings raided a great deal in Scotland and Ireland. In fact, where I lived in Dublin, I could look out on Dalkey Island, which was the island where the Vikings kept their slaves, and then they transported them to Iceland and the Baltic and places like that. You sit there and you think, "Gosh, women from all over, and men and children." But red-haired women were prized in the Mediterranean. Imagine if you had a harem and suddenly you had these three red-headed women from Ireland show up in your harem. What does that look like?

It's one thing to talk about slaves. It's another thing to be on a boat with them. There's this idea, this cultural awareness that slavery exists — our Vikings knew that. Vikings were big slavers, and yet, what happens when our heroes are put into close quarters with these women? It's really interesting how that soup works, and it was fun to play in that area, fun to look at it hard and to make a story out of that.