Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Is Sailing Your Way In January

Specifically, "Vikings: Valhalla Season 2" is set to premiere on January 12th, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Speaking with Tudum about the highly anticipated second season, series creator Jeb Stuart explained that Season 2 will take the three main protagonists out of their element, and is set to play out somewhat like a road trip. "It's 'Thelma and Louise' on the Dnieper River," Stuart said, clarifying that Harald Sigurdsson and Leif Erikson will be separated from Freydís Eiríksdóttir as they travel, since the latter is on a journey towards Pomerania.

Stuart went on to describe how the second season will also introduce us to several new characters across a variety of different regions and countries. These newcomers include a legendary Viking warrior named Harekr (Bradley James), an astronomer named Mariam (Hayat Kamille), and King Yaroslav the Wise (Marcin Dorociński).

For now, even though we still don't know too many specifics about the forthcoming second season, one thing that is clear is that the next chapter of "Vikings: Valhalla" will take place all across the globe — on a scale much larger than that of the prior season.