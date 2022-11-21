Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Is Sailing Your Way In January
Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla" is a historical drama series which serves as a sequel to History's "Vikings," and picks up over 100 years after the events of the first series. Where "Vikings" was loosely based on the story of a real-life Viking king named Ragnar Lothbrok (along with his various exploits and battles across Anglo-Saxon England), "Valhalla" ushers in a new era of Vikings helmed by Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).
The series itself focuses on the end of the Viking era, chronicling the journey of these three protagonists as they journey across a changing world amidst rising tensions between Pagan and Christian Vikings. Indeed, the first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" ends with a brutal battle for Kattegat between the Pagans and Christians, which leaves our heroes on the brink of another war campaign following their defeat at the hands of Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Hauker Jóhannesson). Now, it appears as though this bloody journey across the world will be continuing very shortly — as the second season of "Vikings: Valhalla" is set to premiere in January 2023.
Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on January 12th
Specifically, "Vikings: Valhalla Season 2" is set to premiere on January 12th, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.
Speaking with Tudum about the highly anticipated second season, series creator Jeb Stuart explained that Season 2 will take the three main protagonists out of their element, and is set to play out somewhat like a road trip. "It's 'Thelma and Louise' on the Dnieper River," Stuart said, clarifying that Harald Sigurdsson and Leif Erikson will be separated from Freydís Eiríksdóttir as they travel, since the latter is on a journey towards Pomerania.
Stuart went on to describe how the second season will also introduce us to several new characters across a variety of different regions and countries. These newcomers include a legendary Viking warrior named Harekr (Bradley James), an astronomer named Mariam (Hayat Kamille), and King Yaroslav the Wise (Marcin Dorociński).
For now, even though we still don't know too many specifics about the forthcoming second season, one thing that is clear is that the next chapter of "Vikings: Valhalla" will take place all across the globe — on a scale much larger than that of the prior season.