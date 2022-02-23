Vikings: Valhalla Creator Jeb Stuart Breaks Down His Approach To Bigger Drama And Action - Exclusive Interview

Over six seasons, the TV series "Vikings" told the tale of Ragnor Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his descendants while building an impressive fan following that reveled in the historical action and adventure. Yet, when a spinoff series was proposed, instead of continuing the story of one of the characters from "Vikings," creator Michael Hirst and his fellow executive producers decided to instead find someone to conceive of a new story set in the same universe. That individual is Jeb Stuart, the creator of the "Vikings" spinoff "Vikings: Valhalla."

While Stuart included plenty of elements in the new show that nod to the original, including the epic action and strong characters fans have come to expect, "Valhalla" is a completely separate story set more than 100 years after that of "Vikings." Moreover, the new series incorporates the characters of several well-known Vikings that many learned about in school, including Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Although we know their names and some of the things they did, "Valhalla" takes the opportunity to fill in the blanks of these characters' lives while creating a sprawling, historic universe all its own. A veteran screenwriter of eternally popular films like "Die Hard" and "The Fugitive," Stuart has created an engrossing saga filled with gripping action and fascinating characters who are all fighting for what they believe in, whether that's the dominance of the Vikings, their faith in the old Norse religion, the newly introduced Christianity, or the ascendance of England.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Stuart discussed taking on the challenge of creating the "Vikings" spinoff, his approach to writing satisfying action sequences, how he balanced historical facts and artistic license, and what we can expect from future seasons of "Valhalla."