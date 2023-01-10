Who Plays Paula Hill On Blue Bloods?

"Blue Bloods" is a long-running CBS crime drama series about a Catholic, Irish-American family in New York City that has spent generations in law enforcement. The show centers around the Reagan clan, whose patriarch, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), is the New York Police Commissioner. Two of his sons are also in the NYPD, while his daughter works as a district attorney. Dozens of other family members and supporting characters weave in and out of their lives.

Not seen in the show, but referenced, is Frank Reagan's son Joseph. His death in the line of duty predates the series but has had continuing ramifications throughout its 13 seasons. One of those ramifications, revealed in "Family Secrets," the Season 10 finale, is that Joseph has a son who was unknown to the rest of the Reagans. Named Joe Hill (Will Hochman), he is the child of Joseph and Paula Hill, with whom Joseph had a brief affair while the two were both training at the Police Academy. Like his parents, he's also in law enforcement, in the firearms division.

Joe Hill's true identity is revealed when he comes up on a DNA match as a Reagan cousin and his mother asks Frank Reagan to transfer him to a different assignment out of concern for his safety. When Frank refuses — despite being Joe's grandfather — Paula tells him that she does not wish for Joe to have any contact with the Reagan family. That changes, however, when Sean Reagan (the cousin who discovered the DNA match) invites him over for a famous "Blue Bloods" Sunday dinner.

Paula Hill is played by Bonnie Somerville, who has appeared in four "Blue Bloods" episodes but has a lot more to show in her extensive resume. Let's take a look.