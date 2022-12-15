Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Blue Bloods Family Dinner Moment According To Fans

Coming in at the head of the pack is the dinner scene that concludes "To Tell The Truth," which occurs during Episode 18 of Season 1. Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) has just been freed after being kidnapped by the underlings of a mob boss who's trying to convince Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) not to hit the witness stand and testify to his crimes. Linda is ultimately rescued before the unthinkable can happen (at least in that episode), but it's a heart-pounding close call for the whole family. The dinner which occurs at Pops' afterward is joyous, as Linda's reunited with her kids for the first time since she was abducted. 24.88% of our readers loved this moment.

Fans picked the very first Reagan family dinner they witnessed — the one that took place after Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) graduates from the police academy in the pilot — as their second favorite dinner. The meal turns into a battlefield when Danny feels the need to grill Jamie to make sure that he has all of his fundamentals down pat. Since everyone else is very happy for him, things get awkward very quickly, even though Danny is just doing this to prepare Jamie for the reality of his beat cop life. That dinner grabbed 22.08% of the vote.

Next is the very moment mentioned in this article's preamble — Nicky Reagan's attempt at keeping the peace by talking about her tattoo. Occurring during Season 4's "Justice Served," the silence occurs because Jamie and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) are all suffering from different work-related issues they cannot share. Nicky later informs her family that she's joking; 18.95% of our readers chuckled, and this was also named our favorite Reagan dinner for Season 4.