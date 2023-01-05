Natasha Lyonne Has Your Number In The Trailer For Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face
Right on the heels of Rian Johnson's latest mystery flick, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," comes another investigative tale: "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne and a slew of other big names who can be seen in a brand-new trailer from Peacock.
"What started as a discussion over steak frites [with Natasha Lyonne] about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure ... ultimately resulted in the creation of [Poker Face]," explained Johnson in a press release accompanying the trailer(via Vulture). Their discussion led to "[T]he exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win," he added.
As a director — especially in recent years — Johnson has always managed to go into a film project with legendary casts and storylines, and with "Poker Face" he appears to have done just that. In addition to Lyonne, the Peacock "mystery-of-the-week"-type television series will also star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Dascha Polanco, Chloë Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Hong Chau, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Luis Guzmán, Tim Blake Nelson, Rhea Perlman, and countless others.
And by the looks of it, Lyonne's character is going to have her hands full.
'What is it, a women's intuition?'
As described online by Peacock and as shown in the trailer, Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" will be a 10-episode series centered around Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has "an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying," per the show synopsis.
"What is it, a women's intuition?" asks legendary actor Luis Guzmán in the new trailer. To which Lyonne's Charlie replies: "No, it's not a tampon commercial. It's a real thing!"
According to Peacock, Charlie basically travels around the country and lives out of her Plymouth Barracuda. "She hits the road ... and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve," the synopsis says. In the trailer, Johnson makes it a point to play up Charlie's powers, which are expected to be on full display throughout the show's tenure.
"What's it like? Always knowing the truth?" asks Oscar winner Adrien Brody's character at the start of the trailer. "There's nothing mystical about it," Charlie tells him. "I can just tell."
Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" is slated to start streaming on Peacock on January 26.