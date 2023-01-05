Natasha Lyonne Has Your Number In The Trailer For Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face

Right on the heels of Rian Johnson's latest mystery flick, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," comes another investigative tale: "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne and a slew of other big names who can be seen in a brand-new trailer from Peacock.

"What started as a discussion over steak frites [with Natasha Lyonne] about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure ... ultimately resulted in the creation of [Poker Face]," explained Johnson in a press release accompanying the trailer(via Vulture). Their discussion led to "[T]he exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win," he added.

As a director — especially in recent years — Johnson has always managed to go into a film project with legendary casts and storylines, and with "Poker Face" he appears to have done just that. In addition to Lyonne, the Peacock "mystery-of-the-week"-type television series will also star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Dascha Polanco, Chloë Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Hong Chau, Ron Perlman, Stephanie Hsu, Luis Guzmán, Tim Blake Nelson, Rhea Perlman, and countless others.

And by the looks of it, Lyonne's character is going to have her hands full.