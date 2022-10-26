Rian Johnson Shared The First Teaser For His Peacock Series Poker Face

The trailer opens with Adrien Brody's character, who appears to be a catalyzing agent for the series' lead Charlie Cale (played by Natasha Lyonne). "I only know if something is a lie," says Cale, presumably an expert poker player with a nigh-supernatural talent for reading her opponents. "The real trick of it is to figure out, 'why?'" (a philosophy pleasantly reminiscent of Fox's "Lie to Me"). We then see a few quick shots of actors in the series, including Dascha Polanco and Ron Perlman.

Lil Rey Howery of "Get Out" gets quite a bit of screen time in the short teaser as a suspiciously dismissive southern man with a working shotgun hanging on his wall. A quick shot of a blade is shown before Joseph Gordon-Levitt is seen holding his hands up in surrender in front of a snowy landscape. A woman is seemingly fatally wounded as she falls down, though it's too fast to tell who it is exactly — her voice and hair resemble Jameela Jamil's, but it's impossible to say for sure. Tim Meadows — who appears to be in some kind of uniform — watches in horror. This fast-paced first look at Johnson's new series already delivers on the sort of mystery high jinks audiences have come to expect and enjoy from his "Knives Out" series, proving that Johnson is far from through with this genre.