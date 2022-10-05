Rian Johnson's Poker Face Just Added A Sitcom Legend To The Cast

Rian Johnson's winning streak continues. After writing and directing such major successes as "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," "Knives Out," and the latter's upcoming sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," he's set to return to the small screen with a brand-new drama for Peacock entitled "Poker Face." Since he's the guy who directed "Ozymandias" for "Breaking Bad" (per IMDb), his dramatic television legacy precedes him.

The show, which Variety says is a detective mystery with a dramatic lean which will take on an episodic, case-of-the-week anthology-like format instead of dealing with an overarching story arc, does not have any plot details attached at press time, nor do we even know the name of its lead character. But "Poker Face" has already scored some seriously impressive faces to round out its cast. And this sitcom legend, who's better known for slinging acerbic one-liners instead of bullets, will soon be joining this serious series.