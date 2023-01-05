Netflix Still Hasn't Renewed Wednesday - So What Are They Waiting For?

This rumored kerfuffle — which, realistically, might not even amount to anything when all is said and done — does bring a larger issue to light, though. The streaming landscape, dominated by just a few parent companies and grappling with constant copyright issues, is far from steady, and shows do move from platform to platform all the time. Back in 2015, Hulu paid nearly $200 million to earn the rights to stream "Seinfeld," only for the hit sitcom to make the jump to Netflix at the end of June 2021. (As of this writing, "Seinfeld" is still on Netflix.") More recent examples include shows like "The Mindy Project," which recently appeared on Netflix after being rescued from cancelation by Hulu in 2015, or "Girls5Eva," which is moving from Peacock to Netflix for the third season ordered by the latter. "Schitt's Creek," meanwhile, became an enormous hit after appearing on Netflix; now it's only available on Hulu.

The mess over at HBO Max, where content — including huge shows like "Westworld" and classics like the "Looney Tunes" cartoons — is disappearing at an alarmingly fast rate under new leadership, isn't completely unrelated to this. The transient nature of streaming makes sure that no show or property ever feels completely stable; after all, we're living in a world where HBO Max canceled an entire $90 million movie seemingly without a second thought. For that exact reason, it feels like nothing is ever in a permanent spot — or, worse, that any series could simply vanish at any time. That feeling of uncertainty, at least, seems unlikely to change; as for "Wednesday," Netflix will have to make a call about a second season before too long.