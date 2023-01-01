HBO Max Seemingly Drops The Removal Anvil On Hundreds Of Looney Tunes Episodes

There's little guessing about what will disappear next from HBO Max. Fans have become increasingly upset as more and more content has disappeared from the service, with the streaming giant canceling even some of its greenlit projects. In August, TVLine revealed that HBO Max had canceled six of its upcoming animated projects, including "Batman: Caped Crusader" and two different "Looney Tunes" movies, "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" and "Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical." The six canceled projects were then shopped around to other outlets. That didn't cause quite as much uproar as when, in December, HBO Max pulled two of its popular HBO series, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," off of the streaming service (per Deadline).

According to Vulture, the disappearances are due to the recent merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Networks. Apparently, special legal rules allow the newly merged company to write down costs of the merger but only for a limited amount of time. Because Warner and Discovery are still in this time period for the merger, they're likely pulling and canceling shows to save a significant amount of money on this merger.

It's unclear if the latest disappearance from HBO Max is related to the merger, with some speculating that the recent disappearance of much of the streaming service's "Looney Tunes" library was an accident of some sort.