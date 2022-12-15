Yellowjackets Has Already Been Renewed For Season 3

Since its premiere on Showtime in late 2021, "Yellowjackets" has become a compelling dramatic serial that enthralls its viewers with the convergence of multiple genres. The show is a traditional drama as it follows the bonds of friendship between a set of all-female high school soccer players, both in the 1990s and the 2020s. But there are also elements of horror, dark humor, and tragedy as the friends come to terms with the 1996 plane crash that left them stranded in the forest. As the first season of the series unfolded, the writers took their time in exploring the mysteries between the friends that became more beguiling as the episodes unfurled.

The dynamics between both the adult and younger cast playing the girls in two different decades became just as addictive as the creepy antics surrounding the crash site. Audiences will get to find out where the events and revelations of the first installment will lead when "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premieres on March 26, 2023. The program is such a hit for the premium cable network that a second installment was ordered before the first concluded its run. With the prospect of a third installment looming, it has now been confirmed by Deadline that renewal has come even earlier — over three months before the second batch of episodes starts airing.