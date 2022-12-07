Wednesday Shatters Yet Another Netflix Record

"Wednesday" has already managed to top its own record-breaking viewer metrics for Netflix from its first week, with the series amassing roughly 411,290,000 hours of watch time among subscribers purely in its second week, between November 28 to December 4. Per The Hollywood Reporter, that means that "Wednesday" has not only shattered its own first-week record, when it became the English-language series with the most viewing time in a single week to ever appear on the platform, but it's also become the first English-language series to go above 400 million hours' worth of watch time in a single week.

Those aren't the first major milestones for "Wednesday" to hit either, as the series has already become the third overall most-watched English-language Netflix series of all time. These shattered records also likely won't be the last, as the dramedy is also on track to enter the extremely exclusive club of Netflix shows that have managed to pass over one billion hours of viewer watch time.

While the show's massive success on the streaming platform suggests that a bright future is ahead of it beyond its inaugural season, a Season 2 of "Wednesday" has not yet been announced. Still, if these record-breaking metrics are anything to go by, the odds seem to be in the gothic comedy's favor. "Wednesday's" showrunners have three seasons worth of content sketched out already, so it seems that the foundation is already there.