Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Actor Reportedly Had James Bond Meeting That 'Went Well'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Actor Reportedly Had James Bond Meeting That 'Went Well'

With Daniel Craig having moved on from his time in MI6 to get down with hip-shaking vodka commercials and Southern-accented crime solving, the time has come to pick a new James Bond to helm the historic film franchise. Casting a new 007 has always represented a new chapter in the filmography of the famous fictional spy, and casting an actor who can embody that new era will undoubtedly be of paramount importance. However, it now seems that one actor may have a real shot at the title of Bond, James Bond, and it's none other than Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Taylor-Johnson already has several franchise films under his belt, having played Lieutenant Ford Brady in 2014's "Godzilla" and the speedster Quicksilver in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." He'll also play the titular lead role of Sergei Kravinoff in the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter," which is part of Sony's Spider-Man universe of films alongside crown jewels of the film industry such as "Venom" and "Morbius." He's also proven himself more than capable in an action thriller, as evidenced by "Bullet Train" and "Tenet."

But new reports suggest that Taylor-Johnson might not stick around as a Spidey hunter for Sony, opting instead to take his vodka martinis shaken, not stirred. According to Puck News, the English actor met with a Bond producer and the meeting went swimmingly.