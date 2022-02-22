Kraven The Hunter Has Found The Perfect Chameleon Actor

Sony seems confident that their Spider-Man-adjacent universe, which began with the Tom Hardy vehicle, "Venom," is their best path forward. Following the vampire-themed "Morbius," which is set to release in April starring Jared Leto, the studio will begin work on "Kraven the Hunter" with Aaron Taylor Johnson in the role of the titular Spider-Man villain.

While little is known about the project thus far, Kraven is known in the comics for being one of Spider-Man's all-time greatest enemies, and there's plenty of source material to draw from. Originally debuting in 1964 with "Amazing Spider-Man" Vol. 1 #15, Kraven is a Russian aristocrat and big game hunter who decides to hunt Spider-Man after realizing that animals no longer pose a challenge for him. Later, he teams up with Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and other classic Spider-foes as a member of the Sinister Six. Later, the "Ultimate Spider-Man" comic book series rebooted the character, re-envisioning him as an Australian reality TV star: This version of Kraven travels to New York to hunt Spider-Man as part of a publicity stunt to revive dwindling TV ratings. Perhaps the most iconic version of the character was the grizzled, darker depiction of him in the arc "Fearful Symmetry: Kraven's Last Hunt," where he buries Spider-Man alive and assumes his identity.

There is one notable constant in the Kraven mythos, and that's his half-brother, Dmitri Anatoly Nikolayevich Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, variably depicted as either a master of disguise or a full-on shapeshifter. Chameleon has also been a fearsome foe of Peter Parker since the beginning, and his form-altering powers make him difficult to see coming, even with a well-tuned Spidey-sense. However, we know now exactly who he'll look like in "Kraven the Hunter," as the role of Chameleon has just been filled by a rising star.