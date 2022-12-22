Daniel Craig Discusses Adding Layers To His Performance In Glass Onion - Exclusive

Like any good murder mystery, "Glass Onion" is all about the secrets people keep. Everyone has something to hide and certain individuals they need to hide it from. And in some cases, the person they need to hide it from the most is the audience.

Daniel Craig was asked how he juggles needing to portray one thing while knowing the truth is another thing entirely. He responded, "I suppose the simple answer is just that's part of the job. To have the privilege of having something that complicated to play is rare, so that's one. ... And then it's modulating it, and I trust in Rian to watch that. I won't say I didn't worry about it — I did, and we had lots of discussions about it. But I knew that we were in the right place."

Suffice it to say, "Glass Onion" is a film that rewards rewatches. Even if you had the chance to view it in theaters, you'll want to watch it again immediately once it drops on Netflix to catch all of the little details you missed the first time around. Craig alluded to as much by asserting, "What's great about the movie — [there are] many things that are good about the movie, but one that gives me endless joy is that there are lots of things to discover in the film, and if you decide to concentrate on those things, you'll be rewarded. If you don't [and] you just want to have the joy of it, you'll be rewarded."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" starts streaming on Netflix on December 23.