John Krasinski Was A Little Shocked By Reed Richards' End In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - Exclusive

For some time running, when Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were asked who would make an ideal casting for Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, the most widely tagged actor was clear: John Krasinski. Of course, it's a fan cast he vehemently denied over years of being asked if Kevin Feige had at any point given him Marvel's call to action.

When Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" premiered, the complex and multiverse-spanning film saw Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) work to contain a very powerful, rogue Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), lest her reality-jumping ways have terrible implications for the multiverse itself. In the process, we see many multiversal counterparts of Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and others in Strange's corner of the Marvel Universe.

When the film finally premiered, we also saw the fantastic secret Marvel had been hiding: Reed Richards popped up as one of many massive cameos, played by none other than Krasinski himself. And then, in short order, he was killed in a violent, nonchalant fashion. In a new and exclusive interview with Looper for "Jack Ryan" Season 3, we asked Krasinski what characters he'd love to see in a "Fantastic Four" film if he were fortunate enough to return. While commenting on his experience in the Richards role, Krasinski revealed that there was one aspect of the cameo that did catch him somewhat off guard: its brevity.