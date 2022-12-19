John Krasinski And Wendell Pierce On The Necessary Perils Of Following Jack Ryan's Instincts In Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

Early on in the third season, Jack finds himself on the run from the government while still trying to get to the bottom of this nuclear conspiracy. What's his journey? What's driving him when he's between a rock and a hard place?

John Krasinski: It's interesting. It's the culmination of the first two seasons and how Jack's been learning a lot about how things operate. This whole idea in the first season where he says he's just an analyst ... He sees the world in black and white. There's only right and wrong. In Season 2, Greer shows him very clearly that the world does not operate in black and white. The world's more operating in the gray. That's something that Jack was very uncomfortable with and then had to come to terms with that.

Then by the time you get to Season 3, he's now not only learned that the world operates in gray, but perhaps the CIA does too — not that the CIA is nefarious in any way, but that in order to get the job done, you may have to make sacrifices and moral compromises that you weren't planning to. So there he is doubling and tripling down on his instinct, which has gotten him in trouble in the past. But now he has to decide whether it's worth going against his own agency, and he chooses to do that. All of a sudden, he's being hunted down by the very people he works for.

At the same time, Greer continues trying to be active in the government's efforts, but it's clear he maintains loyalty to Jack regardless of what things look like. Why is that?

Wendell Pierce: One, first of all, he saved my life. I'll always be indebted to him for that. Secondly, I trust his instincts. I'd learned that early on. He reminds me of myself when I was a younger officer, and so I trust him. There's the loyalty and the trust there, and understanding that there's sometimes some moral ambiguity that you go through as you try to find your true north and what true north really is, especially when you're trying to get the intel to something that is happening. I want to allow him that space. With all of that to consider, I do the things necessary to help him, even at the risk of what may happen to me being within the agency.