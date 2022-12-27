Glass Onion Unpeels On Netflix With A Sizeable Premiere

Following its first weekend on Netflix, which coincided with both Christmas and Hanukkah, we now know the impressive number of hours people spent watching "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on the streaming service.

The second film in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" series, "Glass Onion" follows Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, who attends a murder mystery party hosted by a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) on a remote island near Greece. But as the evening progresses, it becomes clear that something other than fun and games is afoot. Filling out the ensemble cast are Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. as the billionaire's sycophantic inner circle, along with Janelle Monae as a woman with more than enough reason to hold a grudge against him.

Already a compelling premise, "Glass Onion" had the further advantage of following up on 2019's "Knives Out," the first movie to introduce audiences to Blanc with a tightly wound murder mystery of its own. With that film having spawned a minor renaissance in whodunit flicks over the past several years, the sequel was sure to draw a crowd, and now the figures are in to prove its success.