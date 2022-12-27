If Glass Onion's Miles Bron Reminds You Of A Certain Billionaire, There's A Reason

While the connection between Elon Musk and "Glass Onion" character Miles Bron may seem like it couldn't be any more obvious. While acknowledging Musk as an inspiration, writer-director Rian Johnson ultimately had more universal intentions.

In an interview with The Atlantic, when the director was asked if Musk was a specific inspiration for Bron, he responded, "He was in the cloud of people it was about. But you gotta think, back in 2020, all of the current unpleasantness was a long way off. And also, I found very quickly that it became very boring if I started thinking too specifically about anybody." Nevertheless, Johnson still held on to what made these figures so fascinating. He continued, "What was interesting was our weird relationship in American society to [these kinds of people], where we want to hate them but we also want to kind of believe they're Willy Wonka. The very American, natural instinct to mistake wealth for wisdom and competency".

While such observations hold an all-inclusive mindset, it's hard not to think of Musk, especially with the business tycoon's recent controversies surrounding his handling of Twitter (via Complex). And Johnson is similarly aware of the strange timing, telling Wired that Bron's relevancy is just the result of accidental timing.