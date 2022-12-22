Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory

Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."

Heading into the development of the time-traveling flick, Johnson had been jolted by the poor performance of his previous film, "The Brothers Bloom." Worried that the low box office numbers and fan disinterest may be a reason for Hollywood to never hire him again, Johnson decided that his new project needed to be as perfect as he could get it. And that decision may have saved his career.

It doesn't take much for Hollywood studios to throw away your phone number, especially when the movie you make for them doesn't result in a decent financial return. So when Johnson was writing the script for "Looper" (a fine title), he needed to create something that would not just entertain audiences, but impress them with its complexity. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it wasn't easy.