Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast

Like all great whodunits, "Knives Out" is an ensemble. The detective, in this case Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), may be a focal point, but he really just serves as a conduit between all of the larger-than-life personalities. One could say a similar scenario occurred with Rian Johnson as a central point, as he explained in an interview with GQ. He says he was naturally nervous at first to work on a movie with so many big-name actors. He'd work with plenty of stars before, but nothing on the scale like this.

Johnson goes on to say, "I had never worked with this big an ensemble where everybody in it is so much their own name. I'm not very confrontational, and I was very nervous about what that was gonna be like on set." Fortunately, Johnson had nothing to fret. Everyone was a consummate professional when the cameras started rolling, and they were more than happy to be part of an ensemble where each part holds significance.

Johnson continued, "We got people coming in who were excited to kind of snap back into that drama camp type vibe of just it's not about me or you; it's about us." No wonder Johnson agreed to sign up for more "Knives Out" installments, seeing how swimmingly the first one went.