Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive

The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.

One of the characters caught up in that transformation is Sidney Palmer, a Black jazz trumpet player whom we first meet performing at hedonistic Hollywood parties. He leaves that gig behind and becomes — to his surprise — a screen star, thanks to the town's initial hunger for movie musicals to capitalize on the new age of talking motion pictures.

Sidney — a fictional character based on figures such as Louis Armstrong and Curtis Mosby — is played by Jovan Adepo, whose previous credits include the movie "Fences," as well as limited TV series "When They See Us," "Watchmen," and "The Stand." Following "Babylon," Adepo landed a role in "The Three-Body Problem," the upcoming Netflix limited series based on the best-selling sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, a tale of human civilization threatened by alien contact that spans the past, present, and future.

The showrunners of "The Three-Body Problem" are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who created "Game of Thrones" for HBO and turned it into a worldwide phenomenon. While Jovan Adepo says in an exclusive interview with Looper that Benioff and Weiss are adapting Liu's hard sci-fi tome "in a way that people who are not familiar with physics or science are able to follow," he also sees a common link between that series and the more historically grounded drama of "Babylon."