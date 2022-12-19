Babylon's Margot Robbie Initially Doubted The Script's Wild Hollywood Debauchery Would Make It To Screen

In an interview with Variety, Carey Mulligan talked with Margot Robbie about the latter's upcoming film "Babylon," and the first thing Robbie said was that the film "is like 'La Dolce Vita' and '[The] Wolf of Wall Street' had a baby." While "La Dolce Vita" focuses on a journalist on a spiritual journey in Rome, "The Wolf of Wall Street" depicts Jordan Belfort's (Leonardo DiCaprio) plummet from the stock market after his firm is found laced with fraud. Belfort is a hard drug addict and womanizer, making the film crude and raunchy. Robbie was in it, so she knows firsthand.

The teaser for "Babylon" helps audiences understand how Robbie can make the comparison: "La Dolce Vita" represents the romanticization of Nellie's dreams of being in showbiz, while "The Wolf of Wall Street" represents the grittier, promiscuous details surrounding her. Though Robbie loved the script, she didn't think they could pull it off, asking, "Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?" She paused more than once after reading a scene, wondering, "Are we going to get away with this?"

With an R rating, they could. According to Robbie, the scene accompanying the elephant is an orgy: "It's pretty much a party-slash-orgy. It kind of turns into an orgy." It's safe to say that seeing "Babylon" shouldn't be a family affair.