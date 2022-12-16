We Apparently Could Have Gotten The Live-Action Feature Debut Of Brainiac In Man Of Steel 2

Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman saw numerous iconic villains enter the fold and hit the big screen in a major way. From General Zod (Michael Shannon) to Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and even Doomsday, the DC Extended Universe never shied away from having the Man of Tomorrow face off against some of his most legendary bad guys. Of course, now that the DCU is looking to take Superman in a new direction, it's worth wondering what other villains Cavill's Superman could have taken on if he had stayed in the role a bit longer.

As it turns out, new reports have surfaced suggesting that if "Man of Steel 2" had ever materialized with Cavill in the role, it would have seen the titular red and blue-clad hero do battle against his most intelligent foe: Brainiac, a rogue Kryptonian artificial intelligence who has become one of Superman's most legendary villains throughout his run in the comics, TV shows, and more.

Moreover, this would've marked the first-ever appearance of Brainiac in a live-action feature film. Here is what ultimately happened.