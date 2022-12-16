Donald Glover Will Reportedly Star As Hypno-Hustler In A Sony Spider-Man Universe Film

After years of fan requests and his own personal ambitions, Donald Glover will finally be starring in a "Spider-Man" film — he just won't be playing the web-slinger. The multihyphenate artist will produce and star in a Sony Spider-Man universe movie about the minor comic book villain Hypno-Hustler, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Myles Murphy, son of renowned comedian Eddie Murphy, is attached as a writer on the project.

Hypno-Hustler is a decidedly C-tier villain written by Bill Mantlo who first appeared in "Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man" in 1978 as a musician whose instruments give him the power of (what else) hypnosis. Real name Antoine Delsoin, Hypno-Hustler is the lead singer of the fictional band "Mercy Killers." His gimmick is playing concerts and using his guitar, which emits sound waves that lull listeners into suggestible states of mind, to cause mass hypnosis. To protect himself from those effects, he wears specialized headphones.

Antoine has only appeared a handful of times in Marvel comics, which means the former "Atlanta" star will have a wide degree of latitude to interpret the dated character for a new audience. Given Glover's successful history as rapper Childish Gambino, he's certainly equipped with a rare perspective on the power of music to influence people.