Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup

2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.

Cavill's Superman return in "Black Adam" was a welcomed surprise for those who love his incarnation of the character, and, naturally, it didn't take folks long to look toward the future. Speculation began to run rampant over what the future of Cavill's "Man of Steel" would look like. Sadly, as they learned on December 14, 2022, that future would be a pretty bleak one. As DC Studios prepares to reboot much of the DC Universe, Cavill is now no longer attached to the role of Superman, which he and DC Studios figurehead James Gunn each confirmed via social media.

Henry Cavill's goodbye comes due to a shift in the creative vision for the DC film franchise. However, had this change in direction not come to pass, Dwayne Johnson would've supposedly taken Cavill's Superman to great heights.