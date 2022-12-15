Henry Cavill Reportedly Signs Onto Amazon Prime's Warhammer 40,000 Adaptation

Henry Cavill has been all over the headlines lately, and not necessarily for the most positive reasons. With the release of 2022's "Black Adam," he suited up as Superman after an unexpectedly long time away from the character, much to the delight of DC fans around the world. Around the same time, fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" received the disappointing news that he wouldn't return for the show's fourth season. Instead, Liam Hemsworth would succeed him in the role of Geralt of Rivia going forward. Then December 14, 2022, came along.

On that fateful day, it was confirmed by DC Studios figurehead James Gunn that Superman is on his way back to the movies. However, this "Man of Tomorrow"-focused feature will be a reboot, and therefore, Cavill will not be involved. The actor corroborated this claim via Instagram, where he left a heartfelt message to fans to let them know he is indeed done and will always appreciate their support from his time in the role. While one might think this would mean his return to "The Witcher," it has come to light that this is not the case by any stretch.

So, with two of his biggest roles behind him, what's next for Henry Cavill? A "Warhammer 40,000" adaptation from Amazon Prime, apparently.