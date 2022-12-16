1923's Darren Mann 'Hunted Down' Taylor Sheridan For His Role - Exclusive

Up-and-coming star Darren Mann has landed the role of a lifetime starring alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" origin story "1923."

As dedicated rancher Jack Dutton, Mann plays the son of John Dutton Senior (James Badge Dale) and great-nephew to Jacob and Cara Dutton (Ford and Mirren), who is deeply loyal to his family. As Darren Mann revealed during an exclusive interview with Looper, it's a role that he pursued, "hunt[ing Sheridan] down" for years trying to get on his radar — and that persistence paid off.

Sheridan got his start as a filmmaker with movies like "Sicario," "Wind River," and the Oscar-nominated "Hell or High Water," moving into television in 2018 with the wildly popular "Yellowstone." He has since created a television empire, with hit spin-off "1883" and the Sylvester Stallone-led "Tulsa King." Now, "1923," which premieres December 18 on Paramount+, is set to be Sheridan's next blockbuster — and Mann is finally along for the ride.

Mann spoke about why he wanted to work with Sheridan so badly during our interview.