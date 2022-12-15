1923's James Badge Dale And Marley Shelton On The Gritty Women In The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview

James, you play John Dutton Senior, who was a character on "1883." What's it like continuing that legacy and knowing that you are the connective tissue to "Yellowstone" too?

James Badge Dale: Wow, you say it like that, and that's a lot of pressure. I'm going to tell you the truth. I purposely did not watch "1883" and then halfway through started watching it, and I was watching myself as a younger man. The actor, Audie Rick, did such a beautiful job playing John, and I started to realize I was starting to pick up his facial manners. So I messed up; I should have watched it from the beginning. But it's cool to be a part of the whole thing.

Marley, "Yellowstone" and "1883" are both known for feisty women — like Beth and Margaret and Elsa, respectively. Where does Emma Dutton fall in that respect? And which of those three women do you see Emma having the most similarities with?

Marley Shelton: I think they all have serious backbone. There's a strength, a grit. Emma's much more of a traditionalist than Beth. Emma's completely committed to preserving the Dutton way of life and the world of ranching and the ranch's legacy. She's a family woman. She's solid and committed, and her stoicism is a necessity because they all could be killed at any moment. It's so perilous living out on the ranch in the Wild West. The only thing that would probably link those characters would be that strength and grit.