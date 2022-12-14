1923's Darren Mann And Michelle Randolph On What It's Like Joining The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview

You two are engaged to be married on the show. Considering the success of "Yellowstone" and "1883," what does it mean to each of you to now be part of the Dutton dynasty?

Darren Mann: It's a dream come true. I've wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan for years. I'm such a fan of his films, like "Wind River," "Sicario," and "Hell or High Water" — these are some of my favorite movies ever. So I've been trying to hunt him down for a while.

It's really neat what he's done with "Yellowstone," the way he's reinvented Westerns. He's brought them back to life. It's tough nowadays to get what you make seen, with how much content is out there. To get to be a part of something that already has such a huge, loyal fan base is really special and unique, and I'm very grateful for it.

Michelle Randolph: As am I. I'm a big fan of "Sicario" and "Wind River," and knowing how many people love "Yellowstone" — and I loved "1883" ... I haven't had a chance to fully watch all of "Yellowstone" because it all happened so fast. But "1883" is one of my favorite shows. To be part of something that's special with such a loyal fan base is awesome.

Darren, you play Harrison Ford's great-nephew. What has it been like working so closely with a living legend?

Mann: That's exactly what he is — he's a legend. One of the coolest things is when you get to meet your childhood heroes and they turn out to be such great people. That's the most special thing because we all know he is amazing [on-screen]. We all love his films. But getting to learn who he is as a person and to hang out with him has been such a great experience I'll never forget. They're some of the greatest memories of my life. He's such a cool guy.