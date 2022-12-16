Avatar: The Way Of Water Costume Designer Deborah L. Scott On Returning To Pandora With James Cameron - Exclusive Interview

The release of "Avatar: The Way of Water" comes mere days before the 25th anniversary of the release of "Titanic." Apart from the Oscar success of the film — congratulations for your win for best costume design — are there any particular memories from that time that stand out from that whole filmmaking experience?

"Titanic" was pretty much 100% live-action filmmaking. Those stunts, the ship, the tilting down, all that stuff was absolutely real. We're in corridors, where real ocean water is rushing in and freezing everybody. Plus, it was huge, the amount of people that we dressed. We dressed and redressed all actors and background to about 30,000. It was a small city — obviously, never all at once. But we shot that film for over a year, so you can see how the numbers add up!

It was a massive effort. It was the biggest thing I'd ever done to that point that I can think of. Period work is wonderful — I love it; I've done it a bunch. I'm no stranger to it, so it wasn't daunting.

What I remember the most about it, and [what] I'm very grateful for, is the amount of prep time we had on that film. I traveled and reached out to all these vintage dealers. They allowed me to buy and refurbish real period garments. I would get a period ball gown, and seeing those things was inspiring to me, to [producer] Jon [Landau] and to Jim. They'd come in the room and say, "Oh my God, look at the color of that thing. Look at the fabric, look at the print!" It's like, "Do you see those things?" To have them in your hands — and then they'd fall apart because they were that old — [was incredible].

With the time to reconstruct — sometimes it would get down to the trim of something and taking everything apart and putting it back together — it was so fun and informative ... We had to go to a higher standard because the real stuff, hats, and gloves were remarkable. It set the bar, and if I hadn't been allowed to collect it, the movie definitely wouldn't be the same. The costumes would've been from rental houses all over the world. They would have contributed to it, but not on the same artistic level.