Andrew Garfield Weighs In On The Future Of His Version Of Spider-Man In The MCU - Exclusive

The past year has been amazing for Andrew Garfield. Currently winning raves for his role in the true crime thriller "FX's Under the Banner of Heaven" on Hulu, Garfield's first project of 2021 saw him starring as televangelist Jim Bakker in the acclaimed biopic "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which eventually earned his co-star Jessica Chastain a best actress Oscar. Garfield got some Oscar love of his own, though, as he followed up "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" with his best actor Oscar-nominated role as "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson in the emotional musical biopic "tick, tick ... BOOM!"

Garfield's 2021 ended with a bang with the return of his version of Peter Parker-Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," an inventive Marvel Cinematic Universe film set in the multiverse starring Tom Holland as Spidey. Garfield, who starred in director Marc Webb's "The Amazing Spider-Man" films from 2012-2014, was not only joined by the original Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, from director Sam Raimi's 2002-2007 "Spider-Man" trilogy, but also the key villains from both of their film series. Forming the ultimate power trio, Holland, Maguire, and Garfield did battle with the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from the original "Spider-Man" trilogy as well as the Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from "The Amazing Spider-Man" films.

Thanks to the worldwide blockbuster success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — which set the stage for the new MCU film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — the windows of opportunity are wide open for Maguire and Garfield to return in future MCU Multiverse installments. The question remains, however, whether Garfield is interested in reprising his version of Peter Parker and Spider-Man again.