Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi Among The Big Names To React To Henry Cavill's Superman Exit

Henry Cavill's supporters and friends in the industry took to his Instagram post announcing the news of his departure from DC to offer their love and support. Among them were "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, who wrote, "love u brother," appending a series of heart emojis, and "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, who remarked, "Hope to catch you in another universe, sir." Paul Bullion, who starred alongside Cavill in Netflix's "The Witcher," offered hope by writing, "Sorry Henry. I try to think that what is meant for you, will not pass you by. Keep on keeping on."

Cavill's fellow "Enola Holmes" star Sam Claflin, comic book writer Tony Daniel, and the artist known as Boss Logic were among others to offer their well wishes. Dany Garcia, the film producer and spouse of Dwayne Johnson, composed perhaps the most eloquent ode to Cavill, writing, "You are and will always be our Superman and you are, of course so much more. Here's to the brilliance that lies before you."

What Cavill will do in the future remains a mystery, but the British actor is sure to keep himself busy. When he's not acting, Cavill is known to be engaged in charity work, keeping his Superman physique in shape, or indulging his PC gaming habit.