Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi Among The Big Names To React To Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
In 2013, Henry Cavill donned the most iconic cape and tights in comic book history when he made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." It was meant to be a grand start to a new franchise, the DC Cinematic Universe, a worthy competitor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Snyder had a singular vision for a series of films that would lead up to a "Justice League" crossover movie to rival "The Avengers." But in the years since the plan has fallen to pieces, and this week it was announced that Cavill would not reprise the role of Clark Kent following a meeting with new DC Films head James Gunn.
The news rocked fans and fellow celebrities alike. It was especially abrupt considering that Cavill had announced in October that he would be back as Superman, and had retired from his other major role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's fantasy epic "The Witcher," handing that role over to Liam Hemsworth. In response to Cavill's announcement that his days of truth, justice, and the American way are now behind him, his friends in the industry unleashed an outpouring of support for his future endeavors.
Cavill's supporters in the industry shower him with love
Henry Cavill's supporters and friends in the industry took to his Instagram post announcing the news of his departure from DC to offer their love and support. Among them were "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, who wrote, "love u brother," appending a series of heart emojis, and "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, who remarked, "Hope to catch you in another universe, sir." Paul Bullion, who starred alongside Cavill in Netflix's "The Witcher," offered hope by writing, "Sorry Henry. I try to think that what is meant for you, will not pass you by. Keep on keeping on."
Cavill's fellow "Enola Holmes" star Sam Claflin, comic book writer Tony Daniel, and the artist known as Boss Logic were among others to offer their well wishes. Dany Garcia, the film producer and spouse of Dwayne Johnson, composed perhaps the most eloquent ode to Cavill, writing, "You are and will always be our Superman and you are, of course so much more. Here's to the brilliance that lies before you."
What Cavill will do in the future remains a mystery, but the British actor is sure to keep himself busy. When he's not acting, Cavill is known to be engaged in charity work, keeping his Superman physique in shape, or indulging his PC gaming habit.