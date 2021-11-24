Zachary Levi Reveals The MCU Audition That Ironically Led To Him Landing Shazam

"Shazam!" is one of the most unabashedly fun movies in the current DC Extended Universe. Prior to its release in 2019, the superhero franchise was known for its dark, brooding, and violent flicks such as "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Suicide Squad" and "Justice League." However, "Shazam!," along with "Wonder Woman" and Aquaman," saw the DCEU mix the high-stakes action and drama with more comedy and feel-good moments, much to the delight of viewers who sought more lighthearted fare at the time.

One thing that makes "Shazam!" stand out from its predecessors is its adolescent exuberance. Based on the comics' hero of the same name, it tells the story of a young boy who transforms into an adult superhero by yelling the name "Shazam!" out loud. It's a childhood wish-fulfillment fantasy at its most joyous, praised by critics for its "effortlessly entertaining blend of heart and humor," according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Zachary Levi, who plays the titular adult superhero in the film, wasn't exactly an A-list movie star when he landed the part. However, in addition to getting insanely ripped, he was given the role after making a positive impression on a top Marvel Cinematic Universe — and later DCEU — director.