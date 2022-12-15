Henry Cavill Is Great, But Recasting Superman Is The Right Choice For The Future Of DC Studios

Following in the footsteps of names like the late Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill landed the role of Superman in 2013. Starring in the DC Extended Universe-launching "Man of Steel," this take on Kal-El (or, as he's known on Earth, Clark Kent), was quite different from his predecessors. This more thoughtful, somber "Man of Tomorrow" occupied a dark, moody world, but that didn't turn all DC fans away. Many came to love Cavill's approach to the character, hence why he continued to appear in the DCEU in future films.

In the wake of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both cuts of "Justice League," Cavill's version of Superman wound up in limbo. Fans couldn't help but wonder if his run was over as the DCEU struggled to find its footing. Then came 2022's "Black Adam," where Cavill got one more crack at the part in a post-credits sequence. One would have to imagine that this was a sign of things to come and that Cavill was back for the long haul. However, as we learned on December 14, 2022, that will not be the case as a new Superman-centric film is developed.

There's certainly an argument to be made that Henry Cavill never got his proper due as Superman, and he should continue as the legendary DC hero on the silver screen. Although, it's important to face the facts here: recasting Superman is the best way to go for DC Studios at this stage in the game, regardless of the negative fan response.