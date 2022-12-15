Henry Cavill Is Great, But Recasting Superman Is The Right Choice For The Future Of DC Studios
Following in the footsteps of names like the late Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill landed the role of Superman in 2013. Starring in the DC Extended Universe-launching "Man of Steel," this take on Kal-El (or, as he's known on Earth, Clark Kent), was quite different from his predecessors. This more thoughtful, somber "Man of Tomorrow" occupied a dark, moody world, but that didn't turn all DC fans away. Many came to love Cavill's approach to the character, hence why he continued to appear in the DCEU in future films.
In the wake of "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both cuts of "Justice League," Cavill's version of Superman wound up in limbo. Fans couldn't help but wonder if his run was over as the DCEU struggled to find its footing. Then came 2022's "Black Adam," where Cavill got one more crack at the part in a post-credits sequence. One would have to imagine that this was a sign of things to come and that Cavill was back for the long haul. However, as we learned on December 14, 2022, that will not be the case as a new Superman-centric film is developed.
There's certainly an argument to be made that Henry Cavill never got his proper due as Superman, and he should continue as the legendary DC hero on the silver screen. Although, it's important to face the facts here: recasting Superman is the best way to go for DC Studios at this stage in the game, regardless of the negative fan response.
A new Superman is needed for the DCU's new era
In October 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the leaders of a new division of Warner Bros. Discovery called DC Studios. As the name implies, the goal of this group is to ensure continuity and consistent quality across most DC Comics-based film and television offerings. While this may seem like a tall order, Gunn and Safran seem to be on the right track with their DC bible in hand. When it comes to their plan for the DC Extended Universe — now known as simply the DC Universe — their mission statement should be quite simple: just keep moving forward and don't look back.
If Gunn and Safran want to keep the DCU in order, they must come to grips with the fact that it's past the point of fixing. It's a jumbled mess that doesn't make much sense and is packed with continuity issues, retcons, and more. Therefore, scrapping everything in favor of a fresh start is their best move, and letting Henry Cavill go in favor of a new Superman actor is a big step in this long-overdue reset. After all, Superman isn't just some minor player. He's Superman. If they really want to convince fans that they're entering a new, better era of DC media, it would be counterproductive to bring back the previous version of their tentpole character to lead the charge.
Therefore, they can use this recast as a clear-cut indication that a new beginning is upon us. Besides, it also puts an end to this strange and frustrating limbo Henry Cavill's Superman has been trapped in for years now. Now a new actor can come along and leave their mark on the Superman legacy as the DCU charts a new course.
Cavill's Superman comes with lots of baggage
Even though it's best for him to leave the role behind, there's no denying how much Henry Cavill loves Superman. He went above and beyond to be the best version of "The Man of Steel" that he could, and if the DCU wasn't in the process of a soft reboot, he could easily remain in the role and be just fine. Be that as it may, that's not the situation at hand. If he were to remain as Superman going forward in the revitalized DCU, it would more than likely come to the franchise's detriment. Simply put, due to no fault of his own, Cavill's Kal-El just has too much baggage attached to him to carry on under Gunn and Safran.
As covered previously, Cavill's time as Superman has been tumultuous, to say the least. Most of the films he's appeared in have proven critically divisive, namely "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Many also stem from the now-defunct Snyderverse: a string of DCEU entries tied to director Zack Snyder that Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly tried to distance itself from in recent years (via Collider). Not to mention, there was the "Justice League" CGI upper lip debacle as well as the dead-end "Black Adam" cameo. That's far from a great cinematic journey for any character, let alone a Superman incarnation.
Bearing all of this in mind, Gunn and Safran made the right call to end Cavill's Superman run. Between the critically-controversial films and the negative press-drawing moments, they were better off cutting their losses to avoid having to revisit any of the missteps of yesteryear that the character endured.
Cavill can return to the DCU in a different way
With all of that said, is Henry Cavill destined to never play Superman ever again under any circumstance? Maybe, but as comic book media has proven over the years, it's smart to never say never. From Michael Keaton as Batman to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, legacy actors returning to their superhero roles is far from uncommon. Once enough time passes, the DCU finds its groove with a new Superman, and a narrative opportunity arises somewhere, perhaps Cavill could play the same version of "The Man of Tomorrow" we've come to recognize or one from another timeline. The multiverse works in mysterious ways.
Then again, with Cavill no longer the main DCU Superman, that does free him up to take on another role in the canon. In fact, James Gunn himself mentioned on Twitter that he and Peter Safran are eager to work with him in some form or fashion. "We just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," Gunn wrote on the same day Cavill's Superman departure was announced. Could he be a member of the Green Lantern Corps? Bizarro? Bat-Mite? Time will tell, but hopefully, he'll get to sink his teeth into a new DC role down the line.
At the end of the day, Henry Cavill is a fine actor who did what he could to uphold the cinematic legacy of Superman. His tenure ebbed and flowed, and though it might be hard to accept, he has indeed hung up the cape for good. A new day has dawned for the DCU, and all we can do is go into it with an open mind and see what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store.