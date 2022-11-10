James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Making A DC Universe Bible

According to a report by TheWrap, DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran recently laid out some of their plans for the future of the studio and DC in general, and one big component of this involves the crafting of a story bible. The duo revealed these plans at a Warner Bros. Discovery Town Hall meeting, and they teased that their bible would allow them to tell one big story that would be conveyed across multiple mediums.

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran said. "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation." Gunn himself also talked about how much he loved the various characters in the DC Universe, especially Batman and Superman. "I love Superman and I love Batman," he said. "I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."

It's definitely an ambitious approach to tell one story across so many different formats. Traditionally, DC has kept these mediums in their own separate universes, but it seems as if Gunn and Safran see an opportunity to make them more connected, much the same way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done. Whether or not this is an approach that ends up working in DC's favor remains to be seen, but it's clear that the two CEOs have an ambitious vision for what the future of the company can be.