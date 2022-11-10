James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Making A DC Universe Bible
The DC Universe has recently undergone some major changes, especially when it comes to leadership. As many fans already know, it was announced in late October that screenwriter and director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the former leading the creative part of the company and the latter in charge of business endeavors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Both have worked on their fair share of comic book-related films, with Gunn directing both Marvel and DC films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."
The DC Extended Universe has been something of a mixed batch when it comes to critical and fan reception. The company's big team-up film, "Justice League," was perhaps the most disappointing example of this. The theatrical version of the film received mixed-to-negative reviews, garnering a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, the universe has been a lot more standalone, with not a lot of overarching storylines to connect each film. However, it seems that with Gunn and Safran in charge, that will no longer be the case, as the duo is constructing their own DC Universe story bible.
The bible will connect one story across multiple mediums
According to a report by TheWrap, DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran recently laid out some of their plans for the future of the studio and DC in general, and one big component of this involves the crafting of a story bible. The duo revealed these plans at a Warner Bros. Discovery Town Hall meeting, and they teased that their bible would allow them to tell one big story that would be conveyed across multiple mediums.
"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran said. "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation." Gunn himself also talked about how much he loved the various characters in the DC Universe, especially Batman and Superman. "I love Superman and I love Batman," he said. "I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."
It's definitely an ambitious approach to tell one story across so many different formats. Traditionally, DC has kept these mediums in their own separate universes, but it seems as if Gunn and Safran see an opportunity to make them more connected, much the same way that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done. Whether or not this is an approach that ends up working in DC's favor remains to be seen, but it's clear that the two CEOs have an ambitious vision for what the future of the company can be.